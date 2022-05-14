



The drone coming from Pakistan was spotted at 4.45 am on Saturday near the international border in Jammu's Arnia.





The Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire at a drone coming from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu’s Arnia, after which it returned.





BSF officials said the drone coming from Pakistan was spotted at 4.45 am on Saturday near the international border in the Arnia Sector of RS Pura.





The officials said around seven to eight rounds of bullets were fired and the drone went back to Pakistan.







