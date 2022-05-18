



The firing was done from SeaKing 42B helicopter on Wednesday, May 18 at ITR Balasore, Odisha.





The Indian Navy in association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully undertook the maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from SeaKing 42B helicopter on Wednesday, May 18 at ITR Balasore, Odisha.





Watch here...

#WATCH | Indian Navy in association with DRDO successfully undertook the maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter on 18 May at ITR Balasore, Odisha pic.twitter.com/mFhJJl5NQO — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022



