



Two encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir





Two encounters broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.





The terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gun battle in Salinder forests in Bandipora, a police spokesman said.





Another encounter started at Marhama in Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district.





There were no reports of any casualties in either of the operations so far, he said adding further details were awaited.







