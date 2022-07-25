Nomenclatured as a Scientific Research Vessel, in reality it involves in espionage across the globe





Yuan Wang-5, a Chinese scientific research vessel, will enter Hambantota port on August 11 for a week. It is expected to leave on August 17 after replenishment. The Yuan Wang 5 will conduct satellite control and research tracking in the north western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September



Pointedly, the Yuan Wang 5 is entering Hambantota, which was built by the Chinese in recent years at a huge cost that the economically challenged Sri Lankan government could not pay. The port isn't as much in use as, say, Colombo and so far, has remained a white elephant. To recover costs, the Chinese demanded and received land around the port as well.





Pointedly, the Yuan Wang 5 is entering Hambantota, which was built by the Chinese in recent years at a huge cost that the economically challenged Sri Lankan government could not pay. The port isn't as much in use as, say, Colombo and so far, has remained a white elephant. To recover costs, the Chinese demanded and received land around the port as well.





The Yuan Wang-5 will conduct satellite control and research tracking in the north western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September. In recent years, the presence of Chinese naval ships and submarines in the Indian Ocean region has increased. Anti-piracy patrols were of course one reason.





Chinese Fencing On The Nepal Border





China has fenced a part of its border with Nepal without any consultations with Kathmandu, intelligence reports said. This is in the Dashgajja area of the Gorkha district. There is also a unilateral restriction of cross-border movement by the people of Nepal in the area. In the past there have been reports of Chinese encouragement into Nepalese territory in the Humla district and the government has forced a committee to study the situation. It involved the construction of houses beyond the border pillars and in the Nepalese side.







