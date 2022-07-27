



New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accelerated the development of indigenous software defined radios (SDRs) to meet its increasing demand by the armed forces.





The software defined radios (SDRs) are being developed with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.





Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, stated that the development of SDRs will be an important milestone towards achieving the goals of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the field of secured radio communication.





The management framework for SDR involves indigenous self-sustainable design, development, manufacturing, testing/certification and maintenance ecosystem.





Two primary elements of the home-grown SDR technology are the standardised operating software environment (OE) and applications with associated waveforms repository and test/certification facility.





To achieve these, the Ministry of Defence has decided to develop reference implementation of India specific operating environment called India Software Communication Architecture (SCA) profile.





The Directorate of Standardisation (DoS) in the department of defence production, will steer the development of IRSA with DRDO, academia and industry with definition in three to six months and additional 18 months for associated reference implementation, testing and compliance certification tools. Availability of IRSA through access control will enable the Indian software vendors to integrate and make SDRs interoperable and security gradable.







