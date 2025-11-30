Illustrative





The BrahMos Block-III missile, tested in 2015 and 2016, demonstrated a significant advancement by effectively engaging targets hidden behind mountainous terrain in the Himalayas.





These tests validated its ability to follow a pre-planned flight path, climb to a controlled altitude, then execute a steep terminal dive to strike targets shielded by ridgelines, marking a breakthrough for mountain warfare applications beyond standard anti-ship or open-terrain strikes.





This capability allows the missile to bypass natural terrain barriers and engage concealed enemy positions, a critical advantage in the challenging topography of regions like Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh where traditional line-of-sight strikes are often impossible.





The defining feature of the BrahMos Block-III is its near-vertical dive capability in the terminal phase, which enables the missile to surmount high mountain ridges by climbing over them and striking from above.





This steep dive manoeuvre nullifies the natural defensive advantage provided by mountain ridges and slopes. Additionally, the missile utilises terrain masking by flying low through valleys and depressions for most of its flight, making it difficult for enemy radars positioned on elevated ground to detect its approach until it performs the final steep dive, greatly reducing the enemy's reaction window.





BrahMos Block-III is guided by a sophisticated system that combines inertial navigation, satellite inputs, and onboard flight control software to follow complex, pre-programmed routes through mountainous terrain. This allows planners to specify intricate waypoints for the missile to navigate around high ground and into position before executing the terminal dive, enabling precision strikes against fortified or hidden targets deep within mountain folds characteristic of the Himalayas.





Following successful demonstrations of the missile's mountain strike capabilities, Indian Army regiments deploying BrahMos were positioned in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, a strategically sensitive area along the eastern Himalayan frontier.





Although specific details of the missile’s launch altitude or platform remain undisclosed, the Block-III’s steep-dive and terrain-masking capabilities make it uniquely suited for forward-area strike roles in the mountainous eastern sector, reducing reliance on air power which is often constrained by weather and geography in this theatre.





This mountain-strike role transforms battlefield planning by negating a key natural defence—the terrain itself. BrahMos Block-III forces adversaries to reconsider their defensive strategies, as previously inaccessible targets behind ridgelines are now vulnerable to precision strikes from above.





This new dimension of strike capability provides India with a potent, stand-off precision weapon that operates effectively irrespective of airspace challenges, reshaping tactical and operational dynamics in the Himalayan conflict zones.​





How Do Brahmos Guidance Systems Navigate Complex Mountain Waypoints

The BrahMos missile navigation system integrates multiple guidance techniques to navigate complex mountain waypoints with precision. Primarily, it uses an inertial navigation system (INS) that relies on internal gyroscopes and accelerometers to continuously track the missile’s position and motion independently of external signals.

This is coupled with satellite navigation inputs from GPS, GLONASS, and India's GAGAN system, providing real-time corrections to minimise positional drift and improve accuracy to within five metres.

To navigate through mountainous terrain, BrahMos employs pre-programmed complex flight paths with waypoints that enable the missile to hug valleys and avoid high ridges until it reaches the target area.

The guidance software uses these waypoints to adjust altitude and direction dynamically, allowing the missile to follow intricate routes around natural terrain obstacles. During the final terminal phase, the missile performs a steep vertical dive, enabled by precise control from its guidance suite, to strike targets concealed behind mountain ridges.

The system's hybrid navigation approach, combining INS and satellite data, ensures robustness against GPS jamming or signal loss while maintaining high accuracy.

This adaptability is enhanced by onboard flight control software capable of executing large-scale manoeuvres and steep dives with exact timing, making the missile suitable for precision strikes in the challenging Himalayan environment where radar detection is limited and terrain masking is critical.

Thus, BrahMos's navigation system achieves rapid mid-flight trajectory recalculations and optimisation through its layered navigation inputs and sophisticated flight control algorithms, enabling reliable strikes on complex, terrain-concealed targets.​





Based On WION Report







