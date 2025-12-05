



The ongoing visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India marks a significant phase in the defence cooperation between the two countries.





Central to this visit are discussions on a series of high-profile defence projects that aim to deepen joint military capabilities and upgrade existing platforms within the Indian armed forces.





One of the key agenda items is the proposed second overhauling and modernisation of the Su-30MKIs, the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s fighter fleet. Approximately 100 aircraft out of the current 272 will be targeted for this upgrade.





The project envisages bringing these jets up to the latest technological standards with Russia’s collaboration, distinct from the indigenous upgrade program already undertaken domestically by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 84 of these fighters.





Another major component of the talks involves the acquisition of over 300 R-37 long-range air-to-air missiles, a strategic move to enhance India’s aerial combat edge. These missiles have a striking range exceeding 200 kilometres, offering the Indian Air Force a significant advantage over adversaries equipped with both Chinese and American beyond-visual-range weaponry.





The discussions are also poised to include the supply and integration of advanced Russian air defence systems such as the S-400 and the newer S-500 long-range missile defence platforms.





The S-400 system has gained considerable operational success, notably being used effectively during cross-border strikes against Pakistan earlier this year. India is expected to push for the timely delivery of the remaining two squadrons of S-400 missiles as per the existing agreements, targeting completion within the forthcoming financial year.





In addition, the Verba portable very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) system will be a topic of consideration, aimed at bolstering India’s close-in air defence capabilities. The Defence Ministry, under the leadership of Rajnath Singh, has prioritized the enhancement of all defence force arsenals in the post-Operation Sindoor landscape, which underscored the necessity for advanced, layered defence systems.





The dialogue will also address future missile developments such as the lighter and more versatile BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missile. This next-generation missile variant promises compatibility across all Indian Air Force fighter platforms and would extend reach to over 400 kilometres.





Discussions will also explore extended range variants capable of engaging targets at three times the current distance, reinforcing India’s offensive strike potential.





BrahMos stands as a flagship example of successful Indo-Russian military collaboration, having proven its effectiveness in combat during the recent operations against Pakistan. Its supersonic speed and penetration ability have made it a crucial asset not just for India’s military but also in terms of international defence cooperation, exemplified by the successful export to the Philippines and ongoing market expansion efforts within Asia.





The strategic emphasis on air-to-air missile technology and hypersonic missile co-development reflects the long-standing alliance and trust between the two countries. This visit is expected to cement cooperation in emerging fields of military technology, further enhancing India’s deterrent and tactical capabilities.





The high-level discussions during President Putin’s two-day visit are set to reinforce and expand the defence partnership, aligning closely with India’s strategic goals of modernizing its military hardware and maintaining technological superiority in the region.





Based On ANI Report







