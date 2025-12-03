



Safran Electronics & Defence's AASM HAMMER, known as the Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range, represents a pivotal advancement in India's precision-guided munitions arsenal, particularly through its integration with the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, Defence Chronicle reported.





Recent in-flight separation sequences captured during integration and release trials underscore the weapon's seamless performance from the TEJAS platform, marking a crucial step towards combat certification for the TEJAS MK-1A variant.





These trials demonstrate the munition's stability post-release, with clear footage showing clean separation from underwing pylons amid high-speed flight conditions.​





The AASM HAMMER transforms conventional unguided bombs of 125 kg to 1,000 kg into smart, stand-off weapons by adding a front guidance section and a rear rocket motor with control fins, enabling ranges exceeding 70 km.





This extended reach allows TEJAS pilots to engage high-value targets such as bunkers, radar sites, and mobile threats from beyond enemy air defence envelopes, supporting missions like close air support, precision strikes, and suppression of enemy air defences.





Multiple guidance modes—INS/GPS, INS/GPS/infrared, and INS/GPS/laser—ensure accuracy even in GPS-denied or electronically contested environments, as proven in real-world operations.​





Integration trials on the TEJAS MK-1A have progressed rapidly, with the aircraft observed carrying the HAMMER on mid-board stations alongside compatible armaments like the Astra Mk1 missile and Python-5.





The TEJAS's advanced avionics facilitate precise targeting and release, leveraging data from drones, surface vessels, or ground sensors for network-centric operations.





Sources indicate that full combat certification nears, enhancing the Indian Air Force's strategic depth against regional threats, including Pakistan's HQ-9B systems.​





India's push for self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat has accelerated localisation of the HAMMER through a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and SAFRAN, announced in February 2025 and formalised thereafter.





This equal-share partnership will handle manufacturing, customisation, sales, and maintenance in India, aiming for up to 60% local content and reducing import dependencies for both TEJAS and Rafale fleets.





The move builds on prior integrations with Mirage-2000 and Rafale, ensuring interoperability across platforms while bolstering supply chain resilience.​





These developments position the TEJAS MK-1A as a more potent multi-role fighter, capable of SEAD roles that neutralise advanced air defences like Chinese S-400 equivalents.





The captured separation sequences from recent trials validate the weapon's aerodynamic compatibility, paving the way for serial production and fleet-wide deployment.





As India advances local production, the HAMMER strengthens operational readiness amid evolving geopolitical tensions in South Asia.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







