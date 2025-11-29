Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Gives Major Update On India’s Kaveri Jet Engine Decision
India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently provided a crucial update on the Kaveri jet engine project, confirming that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has redirected its focus due to persistent challenges in achieving the required thrust-to-weight ratio.
The Kaveri engine, originally designed to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, will now be repurposed for unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) programs, particularly the Ghatak stealth UCAV initiative.
This strategic pivot aims to leverage the engine’s dry variant capabilities, which have demonstrated around 49-51 kN of thrust, making it suitable for UAV applications after extensive ground and high-altitude testing in Russia.
Singh highlighted that DRDO hopes this redirection will enable technology licensing to private sector partners bidding on medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone tenders, with 24 Indian companies currently competing for contracts to produce 87 such drones.
In parallel, a new DRDO proposal seeks to co-develop a more powerful 120 kN jet engine with a leading international partner, featuring full intellectual property rights held in India and entirely domestic production.
This ambitious program, emphasised in the Prime Minister’s Independence Day address, is advancing through government approvals despite substantial costs, with prototypes expected in about eight years followed by certification.
The Kaveri project’s evolution underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in aero-engine technology, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers amid global supply chain disruptions affecting even systems like the S-400.
Recent milestones include clearance for inflight testing on a flying test bed, such as a modified Ilyushin Il-76, marking a pivotal step after over 140 hours of prior testing and high-altitude trials exceeding UAV thrust targets.
Private sector involvement in UCAV tenders signals a maturing ecosystem, though Singh expressed surprise at the volume of bids, anticipating credible consortia to emerge and bolster indigenous drone manufacturing.
Challenges persist, including delays in foreign engine supplies like those from General Electric, but tougher contract enforcement with one-year delivery clauses aims to instil accountability across domestic and international vendors.
The update positions the Kaveri lineage as a foundational element for future platforms, potentially including Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) derivatives, while the 120 kN engine targets next-generation fighter needs.
Ongoing refinements, such as afterburner integration for up to 73-75 kN thrust, reflect sustained DRDO and Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) efforts despite historical setbacks since the 1980s.
This dual-track approach—repurposing Kaveri for UAVs and pursuing a clean-sheet high-thrust engine—strengthens India’s aerospace propulsion sovereignty in a geopolitically tense landscape.
Based On The Tribune Video Report
