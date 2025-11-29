







India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently provided a crucial update on the Kaveri jet engine project, confirming that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has redirected its focus due to persistent challenges in achieving the required thrust-to-weight ratio.​





The Kaveri engine, originally designed to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, will now be repurposed for unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) programs, particularly the Ghatak stealth UCAV initiative.​​





This strategic pivot aims to leverage the engine’s dry variant capabilities, which have demonstrated around 49-51 kN of thrust, making it suitable for UAV applications after extensive ground and high-altitude testing in Russia.​





Singh highlighted that DRDO hopes this redirection will enable technology licensing to private sector partners bidding on medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone tenders, with 24 Indian companies currently competing for contracts to produce 87 such drones.​





In parallel, a new DRDO proposal seeks to co-develop a more powerful 120 kN jet engine with a leading international partner, featuring full intellectual property rights held in India and entirely domestic production.​​





This ambitious program, emphasised in the Prime Minister’s Independence Day address, is advancing through government approvals despite substantial costs, with prototypes expected in about eight years followed by certification.​





The Kaveri project’s evolution underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in aero-engine technology, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers amid global supply chain disruptions affecting even systems like the S-400.​​





Recent milestones include clearance for inflight testing on a flying test bed, such as a modified Ilyushin Il-76, marking a pivotal step after over 140 hours of prior testing and high-altitude trials exceeding UAV thrust targets.​





Private sector involvement in UCAV tenders signals a maturing ecosystem, though Singh expressed surprise at the volume of bids, anticipating credible consortia to emerge and bolster indigenous drone manufacturing.​





Challenges persist, including delays in foreign engine supplies like those from General Electric, but tougher contract enforcement with one-year delivery clauses aims to instil accountability across domestic and international vendors.​





The update positions the Kaveri lineage as a foundational element for future platforms, potentially including Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) derivatives, while the 120 kN engine targets next-generation fighter needs.​​





Ongoing refinements, such as afterburner integration for up to 73-75 kN thrust, reflect sustained DRDO and Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) efforts despite historical setbacks since the 1980s.​





This dual-track approach—repurposing Kaveri for UAVs and pursuing a clean-sheet high-thrust engine—strengthens India’s aerospace propulsion sovereignty in a geopolitically tense landscape.





Based On The Tribune Video Report







