



The Indian Navy is set to commission INS Aridhaman, its third indigenously designed and built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), which is poised to significantly enhance India's sea-based nuclear deterrence and second-strike capabilities.





INS Aridhaman (SSBN 82) is an advanced variant of the Arihant-class submarines, larger in size and weight, with a displacement of around 7,000 tons and a length of approximately 125.4 meters.





It is equipped with improvements over its predecessors including an upgraded 83MW pressurised light-water reactor developed indigenously by BARC, which offers greater power output with a reduced noise signature, enabling underwater speeds up to 24 knots and virtually unlimited endurance constrained only by crew sustenance.





INS Aridhaman carries long-range ballistic missiles, including the K-4 missiles with a range of over 3,000 km, which considerably strengthen India's nuclear strike reach and adhere to the country's nuclear doctrine of assured second-strike capability.





This SSBN is designed to ensure survivability, credibility, and responsiveness of India's nuclear triad by operating silently and covertly in the oceans, making it a vital underwater leg of the triad.





Equipped with advanced sonar suites like USHUS and Panchendriya, twin flank-array hydrophones, and indigenous fire-control and navigation systems, INS Aridhaman offers improved tactical detection and engagement capabilities.





The commissioning of INS Aridhaman marks a significant step in India's strategic maritime security, allowing the Indian Navy to maintain continuous deterrent patrol cycles using at least three SSBNs simultaneously.





The submarine is a product of extensive collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Indian Navy personnel, and Russian experts specializing in reactor miniaturisation, reflecting substantial indigenous technology content of about 70%.





This advancement underlines India's growing self-reliance in defence technology and enhances its stature in strategic sub-surface warfare, altering the nuclear balance in South Asia by raising the stakes of any future conflicts.





In terms of operational capabilities, INS Aridhaman's nuclear propulsion allows it to stay submerged for months without surfacing, unlike conventional diesel-electric submarines. This endurance, combined with its stealth and firepower, ensures a robust and credible second-strike deterrence, crucial for India's national security.





The submarine's induction also supports India's commitment to maintaining a potent and survivable nuclear triad comprising land, air, and sea-based platforms, thereby reinforcing its strategic deterrence framework in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.





INS Aridhaman is expected to be inducted soon after completing its final sea trials, as announced by the Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi. Its arrival strengthens India’s maritime defence force and presents a credible challenge to adversaries, marking a new era in the Navy’s underwater warfare capabilities and strategic deterrence posture.​​





Strategic Analysis of Aridhaman's Impact On India's Nuclear Triad





INS Aridhaman's commissioning markedly bolsters the sea-based leg of India's nuclear triad, enabling continuous deterrent patrols and enhancing the survivability of its second-strike capability under the no-first-use doctrine.





As the third Arihant-class SSBN, it joins INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, allowing the Indian Navy to maintain at least one submarine on patrol at all times, a critical threshold for credible minimum deterrence that land and air components alone cannot guarantee due to their vulnerability to pre-emptive strikes.​​





This advancement addresses previous limitations in the triad, where the sea leg was nascent and intermittent, by providing extended endurance via its 83MW reactor and K-4 SLBMs with over 3,500 km range, which extend India's strategic reach deep into adversarial territories without surfacing.





The triad—comprising land-based missiles like Agni series, air-delivered weapons from Rafale and Mirage 2000 aircraft, and now robust SSBNs—gains redundancy and resilience, complicating enemy targeting calculations and reinforcing assured retaliation.​​





Strategically, INS Aridhaman shifts regional dynamics in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific, deterring escalation from nuclear-armed neighbours like China and Pakistan by elevating the risks of first strikes, while promoting stability through survivable underwater platforms amid rising submarine proliferation.





It underscores India's self-reliance, with 70% indigenous content, reducing foreign dependencies and aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat in strategic assets.​​





Operationally, the submarine's stealth features, including advanced sonars and reduced acoustic signatures, ensure covert operations for months, integrating seamlessly with the triad to support India's defensive nuclear posture and maritime security in contested waters. This maturation fortifies national deterrence without altering the offensive posture, signalling resolve in an era of geopolitical flux.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







