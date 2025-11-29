Chinese J-10CE 4th Gen fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force





India’s Western Naval Commander, Vice-Admiral K Swaminathan, has issued a stern warning regarding Pakistan’s current global military arms-buying spree following India’s Operation Sindoor, which took place in May 2025.





The operation exposed significant vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s military infrastructure, prompting Islamabad to urgently rebuild and expand its military capabilities.





According to the Admiral, Pakistan is aggressively procuring arms and ammunition from multiple international sources despite the economic hardships faced by its population.





This surge in procurement is seen as a strategic attempt by Pakistan to not only recover but also to strengthen its position militarily in the region.





Vice-Admiral Swaminathan highlighted the evolving strategic collusion between Pakistan and China, underscoring how this partnership has grown openly rather than covertly since Operation Sindoor.





China has maintained a continuous naval presence in the Indian Ocean and is expanding its fleet at an unprecedented rate, posing a significant challenge to India’s maritime security.





The Admiral pointed out that apart from China, Turkey has emerged as a new and important backer for Pakistan’s military ambitions. This increased support from Ankara is a relatively new development, with defence agreements and arms supply arrangements having intensified recently.





Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has placed particular emphasis on acquiring advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including a batch of 30 Wing Loong attack drones from China, along with other heavy surveillance and launcher systems.





These are reportedly being positioned in critical regions such as PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and along the international border near Jaisalmer and Bikaner. The formation of a large drone brigade with Chinese and Turkish support further complicates the security picture for India, signalling Pakistan’s intention to enhance its reconnaissance and offensive capabilities substantially.





The Western Naval Commander stressed that Pakistan’s aggressive arms acquisition occurs despite its severely strained economic situation, reflecting a prioritisation of military readiness over domestic welfare.





This arms surge represents a more complex and layered security challenge for India, especially in light of China’s overt naval expansion and the deepening trilateral engagement between Islamabad, Beijing, and Ankara.





For India, countering this fresh threat will require vigilant maritime surveillance, strategic partnerships, and enhanced defence preparedness along its western maritime frontiers.





Operation Sindoor itself marked a significant turning point in India-Pakistan dynamics, revealing both the overt military collusion between Pakistan and China and exposing new dimensions of geopolitical rivalry.





The Indian armed forces showcased high operational synergy and precision in the strikes during the operation, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK, further intensifying the strategic calculus in the region.





The aftermath has seen New Delhi doubling down on defence readiness while closely monitoring Pakistan’s accelerating military build-up with its international allies supporting the strategic threat.​





Based On WION Video Report







