



According to information published by the Indian MoD on July 20, 2022, the Indian Navy's Talwar class guided missile stealth frigate, INS Tarkash, took part in a Maritime Partnership exercise with Algeria Naval Ship Ezzadjer, an Adhafer class frigate, off the Port of Algeria before her next Port Call at Valencia, Spain.





The exercise included communication drills, replenishment approaches, tactical manoeuvres, and a steam past. It aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two navies and strengthening maritime and Diplomatic ties between the two nations.





About The Adhafer-Class Corvette





The Adhafer-class corvette is a type of stealth corvette belonging to the Algerian Navy. They are built in China by China State Shipbuilding Corporation CSSC in its Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai.





The ship is 120 meters (393 ft 8 in) long and 14.4 meters (47 ft 3 in) wide and has a standard displacement of 2,880 tons. Three Adhafer-class ships were commissioned, with an option for three others of the same type.





The ship features a "low point" design and combines this with radar absorbing paint to reduce radar signature. In a departure from existing designs, there is no funnel stack. Instead, the diesels exhaust near the waterline to minimize infrared signatures. The top speed is expected to be around 30 knots (56 km/h; 35 mph). The hull has two sets of fin stabilizers as well as bilge keels.





The ships are equipped with an Italian 76 mm NG-16-1 naval cannon as their main gun, inside a turret with a reduced radar cross-section design. They may engage surface targets as well as aircraft.





The Adhafer class carries HQ-7 naval short-range air defence missiles in an eight-cell FM90 launcher. The missile's operating altitude is 15~6,000 m and a range of 700 m to 15 km, it offers combined guidance by command and electro-optical tracking.







