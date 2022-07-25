



New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC) has arranged investment worth potential of Rs 11,359 crore through MoUs with 42 industries, said MoS Defence, Ajay Bhatt on Friday in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.





While the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the nodal agency for Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) has signed 69 MoUs with industry with potential investment of Rs 10,545 crore.





In UPDIC the actual Investment of Rs 1,767 crore has been made by the industries and in TNDIC actual Investment worth Rs 3,176 crore has been made by the industries.





The Minister highlighted the Aerospace and Defence Policy of the respective State governments to offer support to investors through various incentives.





Regular interaction with all stakeholders such as DPSUs and private investors is being carried out by respective State and Union Government to understand the challenges and address issues of investors, he said.





As per their functional requirement the new Defence companies have the autonomy to engage manpower, said the minister.





The central government has allocated no separate funds for setting up of the Defence Industrial Corridors.







