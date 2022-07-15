



The incident took place on Sunday in Jaranwala Chak 97 district in Faisalabad, which is situated 130 kms from Lahore.





Two members of Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), who were returning from a mosque after offering their Eid al-Adha prayers, were allegedly shot dead by members of a rival organisation in Pakistan's Punjab province.





Rashid Ali and his friend Shahid Farooq, who belonged to JuD, were coming out of the mosque of Ahl-i-Hadith after offering their Eid al-Adha prayers (on Sunday), when suspects Asharaf Kashi, Jamil and two others intercepted them and opened fire at Rashid Ali, police said.





They also shot Farooq when he came to Ali's rescue. Both died on the spot, they said.







