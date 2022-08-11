



Baluchistan: One person was killed and many feared injured after a blast took place in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan province, according to Dawn newspaper on Wednesday.





Baluchistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the explosion, the publication stated citing a statement issued from his office.





Bizenjo expressed regret at the loss of life and said the elements subjecting the people to terrorism were not deserving of any leeway.





As per Dawn, the chief minister ordered police and administration officials to bring such elements involved in the incident to justice and improve the effectiveness of security measures in the area as well as the whole province.





Last month, three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Baluchistan's Quetta.





The News International quoting a police official reported that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams.





In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan.





Meanwhile, observing the rising incidents of attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all check-posts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses.





Peshawar Capital City Police Chief Ejaz Khan expressed displeasure over the rising incidents of terrorism in Khyber and the killing of a number of policemen in the attacks.





At least four policemen lost their lives and two more were injured in such attacks during the last three to four months.





A checkpoint in Tirah was also attacked with a hand grenade earlier.





Prior to that, a policeman was killed and four others including two other policemen were injured in a blast that occurred inside a police check post in the Mardan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported citing police officials.







