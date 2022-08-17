



Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV)





IPMV provides mobility and more protection to a large number of infantry soldiers posted at the Northern Borders. It has been made by TATA Advance Systems Limited.





Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Medium)





The second vehicle along with the Infantry Mobility Protected Vehicle for enhanced mobility of our troops in Eastern Ladakh is the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Medium). It facilitates quick deployment of troops and will enable much faster reaction. The vehicles have been procured from Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. These are tailor made vehicles with high mobility, enhanced firepower & protection. It will facilitate in creating moral ascendency in our Northern Borders.





Other Systems





On the occasion, the Raksha Mantri also unveiled Scales of Accommodation (SoA) 2022, which provides authorisation for construction facilities for operational, functional, training, administrative, living and recreation for the Defence Services. The SoA 2022 is in line with the Government policies and vision like Swachh Bharat, Sugamya Bharat, Digital India, Green Buildings, Sustainable Development, Renewable Energy, Reduction of Carbon Footprint Promotion of Yoga & Fit India etc. Shri Rajnath Singh asserted that with the implementation of SoA 2022, there would be tremendous improvement in facilities/infrastructure and specifications commensurate to contemporary requirements and will further improve the working and living conditions for the defence personnel including civilians. He described SoA 2022 as a testament to the hard work and dedication of MES.





Shri Rajnath Singh also launched a series of e-Governance applications to foster transparency, build efficiency and unlock the latent productivity of Military Engineer Services (MES). These include those on budget management, product approval, contracts, scrutiny of works and their status and an electronic cash book. “ERP software is playing an important role in the development of various industries and increasing the efficiency of institutions. The portals and applications launched today will increase the work efficiency of MES and save time. It is a crucial effort towards effective e-governance,” he said.





Furthering the ‘Digital India’ mission, the Raksha Mantri launched 198 video modules which touch upon the wide knowledge base on relevant subjects of latest construction techniques, sustainable technologies, new trends in infrastructure development etc. These illustrative videos will be telecast over educational television channel of ‘Vande Gujarat’ under the aegis of Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Research and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N). Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the fact that these videos will be uploaded on the internet as well and help the people at large.





Shri Rajnath Singh lauded MES as an important and responsible organisation of Ministry of Defence, which meets the infrastructural needs of the Armed Forces. He termed MES as behind the scenes characters who help provide a strong backup to the frontline warriors. Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Marshal BR Krishna, Secretary Department of Defence R&D, Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior civil and military officials of Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.



