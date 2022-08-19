



The algorithm-based system can be used by security agencies for robust face searches across large repositories and be deployed in public places to recognise anti-social elements. The Indian Army has also developed facial recognition systems such as Project Seeker and Silent Sentry.





When Covid forced everyone to hide behind masks, one lot was happy: the criminals. Now they could find it easier to disappear into the crowd as identifying a person became more difficult. With such a threat, there was talk of the deployment of a facial recognition system that can detect faces with masks or disguises during the pandemic.





The National Crime Records Bureau, in fact, had floated a tender for it last year, but no announcement was made on whether this technology was developed or deployed. However, it turns out that Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier defence laboratory, has indeed developed such a system.





Dubbed 'Face Recognition System under Disguise', or FRSD, the system claims to detect faces through several "disguises like face masks, beard, moustache, wigs, sunglasses, head-scarves, monkey-caps, hats, etc".





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently released a report called ‘AI in Defence’, which revealed FRSD and other three facial recognition systems developed by organisations under MoD for the Indian Army.





Since these technologies may not just be reserved for military activities, but also be deployed in public places, it is necessary to throw light on how and why they are being used.





Instead of human eyes, the FRSD relies on algorithms to identify the person from patchy, low-resolution surveillance camera feeds.





“The algorithm can also be used by security agencies for robust face search across large repositories,” the MoD report said.





The system can be deployed in restricted/ secure zones for live video surveillance. It can also be deployed in public places to recognise anti-social elements, the report said. It takes into consideration different lighting conditions, shadows on the face, crowd occlusions and so on for identification.





“‘Face recognition in the wild’ on surveillance camera feeds is a difficult problem to solve due to the low resolution of the images captured from the cameras. This problem becomes even more challenging to solve with the added complexity of various facial disguises, crowd occlusions and varied illuminations,” the MoD report said.





DRDO has developed the system keeping in mind that it should be scalable across servers and graphic processing units.





“The system comes with a flexible video analytics suite with a number of additional surveillance applications like people counting, geo-fencing, fire detection and collision detection.”





Project Seeker





Project Seeker is a facial recognition system developed by entities under the MoD.





Developed and deployed by the Indian Army, it has been designed for population monitoring, surveillance and garrison security, according to the MoD report. It doesn't require internet connectivity, can accrue intelligence data from multiple sources and be set up remotely with a field-ready system anywhere. It can be deployed in ‘disturbed’ areas for continuous surveillance and monitoring, as well as at civilian establishments ‘for ensuring state-of-the-art security’.





“The Seeker system is a self-contained, AI-based facial recognition, surveillance, monitoring, and analysis system for identification & tracking of threats for counter-terrorism, continuous surveillance, and monitoring of disturbed areas,” the report said.





It said the system can be deployed in ‘critical military’ or ‘civilian establishments’ for added security.





Using intelligence data from various sources, the Army aims to track the movement of terrorists and ‘anti-national’ elements.





The Army aims to achieve "psychological dominance on threats and anti-national elements", the report said, while explaining how the technology will serve the nation.





It is important to note that there is no legal definition for the term ‘anti-national’, and has not been defined in Statutes.





Robot At The Border





Apart from Project Seeker, the Indian Army has also developed Silent Sentry, which is a fully, facial recognition capable, 3D-printed rail-mounted robot that slides on a rail and can be installed on fences and anti-filtration obstacle system (AIOS).





The robot which communicates through WiFi is embedded with artificial intelligence for detecting human beings and faces.





“The video feed received from the robot is analysed by an AI software utilising object recognition. The software detects movement and human presence automatically, generates an audio alarm and stores the photographs with time and date log,” the report said.





On detection of a human, a background facial recognition algorithm is activated, which tries to determine the identity of a person from a stored database. The facial feature information is then stored in the database.



