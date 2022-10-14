CDS Anil Chauhan Visits HAL Facilities
General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff visited HAL facilities. He was briefed on HAL's ongoing projects related to fixed and rotary wing platforms. Mr. C.B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD and top executives were present during his visit. pic.twitter.com/Dv2zNZ8lWF— HAL (@HALHQBLR) October 12, 2022
