The United States Air Force (USAF) will reveal its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, at Northrop Grumman Corporation’s production facilities in Palmdale, California early December.





The B-21 program will continue its rigorous testing campaign following the unveil to verify performance and identify areas for improvement for the weapon system.

'The unveiling of the B-21 Raider will be a historic moment for our Air Force and the nation. We last introduced a new bomber over 30 years ago. As we look to the threats posed by our pacing challenge, we must continue to rapidly modernise. The B-21 Raider will provide formidable combat capability across a range of operations in highly contested environments of the future,' said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.

The B-21 will be a dramatic advance in the current state-of-the-art aircraft design. The long-range, highly survivable, penetrating strike stealth B-21 bomber is slated to become the backbone of the USAF bomber fleet. On induction, it will incrementally replace the USAF’s B-1 and B-2 bombers.

The Department of the Air Force invests in the aircraft’s long-range strike capability as part of its seven Operational Imperatives as it develops the advanced communications, sensors, and a broad mix of weapons and supporting systems needed to deter US adversaries prevail in combat.

The B-21 bomber will be integrated with advanced communications, sensors, and a broad mix of weapons and supporting systems, allowing it to operate in highly contested environments.

'The B-21 program is a powerful example of America's long experience with fielding advanced military technology through an innovative, adaptable and efficient defence industrial base,' said Andrew Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics.

'The Air Force made the decision early in the life of the programme to make the flight test aircraft production representative, which is paying dividends as we look towards first flight.'

The B-21 weapon system is designed with an open systems architecture, enabling rapid insertion of mature technologies and allowing the aircraft to remain effective as threats evolve over time.



