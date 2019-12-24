



New Delhi: ARTECH Seminar was launched in 2016 as part of overall vision of ‘Make in India’ and is conducted every year as a part of events leading up to Army Day celebrations. The seminar is the flagship event of Indian Army which sets the agenda for focus areas of harvesting indigenous capabilities in the Defence sector.





The ARTECH platform provides an opportunity to practitioners of military operations, policy makers in the Ministry of Defence, industry, and academia to put forth their contemporary Defence related capabilities. It is also a forum for innovators in uniform to showcase their products and offer these to industry to refine & productionise.





The 5th edition of ARTECH is being organised by Indian Army on ‘Technologies for Non Contact Warfare’ which will be organised today, 23 December, at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment.





Speakers from varied fields of industry, academia, think tanks, subject matter experts, users and policy makers have been invited to address the seminar.





There is a select equipment display planned during the seminar by industry, academia, innovators in uniform and startups, DRDO and DPSUs.







