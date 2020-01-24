



Indian soldiers deployed in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, are given a personal kit to protect themselves against the extreme cold condition. The kit given to soldiers is worth Rs one lakh each.









Protection Kit









The Jawans who battle the extreme cold conditions and guard the Siachen glacier are also provided with equipment worth around Rs 1.5 lakhs for survival and moving around the Siachen glacier during their deployment there, Army sources said.





Who Reviewed The Kit?









New Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, examined the equipment and the personal kit of the troops during his trip to Siachen in the second week of January.









What's The Most Expensive Item?





The most expensive part of the personal kit of soldiers includes the multilayered extreme winter clothing which costs around Rs 28,000 per set along with the special sleeping bag which is worth around Rs 13,000. The down jacket and the special gloves of troops together cost around Rs 14,000 while the multipurpose shoes cost around Rs 12,500.





Oxygen Cylinder Is A Must!









Among the equipment being provided to the troops, is also the oxygen cylinder costing Rs 50,000 per piece which is very important at such altitudes as the oxygen levels are very low there.









Equipment To Detect Avalanche Victims



The Soldiers also get equipment and gadgets for detecting avalanche victims which costs around Rs 8,000. Avalanches are a very frequent occurrence in the glacier which receives very heavy snowfall during the year. India has been deploying forces at the heights ranging from 17,000 feet to 22,000 feet for more than three decades now at the Siachen glacier which was attempted to be usurped by the Pakistan Army.







