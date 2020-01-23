



NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The reason behind Manoj Mukund Naravane's Jammu and Kashmir visit is reviewing security operations in the region.





Manoj Mukund Naravane will be briefed by Northern Command on the ongoing security operations in the Kashmir Valley and the Line of Control (LoC).





In the past few days, there have been several incidents of ceasefire violations.





Earlier in January this year, on his maiden visit after assuming office, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited forward posts in Siachen Sector under the crucial Northern Command.





Gen Naravane was briefed on the operational readiness being maintained in the Sector by Commander, Siachen Brigade.





Gen Naravane said the entire nation is proud of the soldiers deployed in Siachen, defending the territorial integrity of India.







