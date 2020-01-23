



JAMMU: A BSF Jawan, said to be an expert in handling explosives, was arrested in connection with the delivery of a parcel bomb at his camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, official sources said on Wednesday. The suspicious parcel containing an improvised explosive device was seized on January 5.





“The parcel, addressed to the force’s second-in-command Gurvinder Singh, was delivered by unidentified persons at the main gate of 173 Bn headquarters at Panjtella. Singh got suspicious about it and informed the bomb disposal squad,” said a police officer.





A case was subsequently registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosive Substances Act and an investigation launched, which led cops to zero-in on constable Samarpal. A native of Kolkata, the Jawan was detained from his residence in Hubli area on January 10 and later arrested, said the officer. “He was produced before the court for police remand and further investigation,” he added.





Sources said Samarpal is an expert in handling explosive substances and is believed to have prepared the IED as he wanted to take revenge from his assistant commandant over some issue. He had allegedly left the parcel bomb at the main gate of the camp before leaving for home.







