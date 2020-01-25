



ISRO usually plans its space programs with a small team doing a feasibility study, publishing papers and then seeking grants from the government to do technology development





BANGALORE: India’s space agency has set up a two-member team to study the technologies needed to send a human mission to the moon, people familiar with the development said. This will be an extension of its human spaceflight program Gaganyaan.





The mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will need powerful rockets, as well as a capsule to carry human beings and return them safely back to earth.





The team is also expected to identify gaps in technologies that ISRO will need to plug before undertaking such a mission.





“The team has been formed to look at a (human) mission to the moon,” said a space agency official who did not want to be named. It is too early to put a timeline for such a mission, the person said.





India’s plan to work on human moon mission comes at a time when there is revival of interest globally for a return landing of a human on earth’s satellite. US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration expects to return to the moon with a man-woman team in 2024.





Technology entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have also lined up plans for manned missions to the moon with SpaceX’s StarShip and Blue Origin’s Blue Moon spacecraft around the same time. China, too, has embarked on a human mission to the moon, which is expected sometime in the 2030s.





India’s mission, however, could take longer, said another person.





Once the technologies that are strategic to the country are built and demonstrated, the space agency expands it into a program team and works on a timeline to launch the mission. In most cases, a program is announced only after government approval.





For example, ISRO began preliminary work on its human spaceflight program in the late 1990s, which it expected to launch in eight years.





But, only after the government approved the program in 2018 did ISRO move it to mission-mode to prepare to send a person to space using its own rocket and crew capsule by 2022.





