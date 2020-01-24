Lockheed plans to manufacture F-21 fighter jets exclusively for the IAF, if awarded the contract





Lockheed Martin, the global security and aerospace company, is showcasing its robust and diverse portfolio of defence and civil capabilities at the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo India-2020 which is taking place in Lucknow from February 5.“We are proud to participate in the show, where we can showcase our commitment to ‘Make in India’ directly to the largest gathering of defence and aerospace partners in the country,” said William Blair, vice-president, and chief executive of Lockheed Martin India.“Lockheed Martin continues to build upon its more than three decades of partnership with India, expand collaborations with local industry to support the evolution of indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem, and further advance India’s strategic security and industrial capabilities,'' he said here on Wednesday. Mr. Blair added that Lockheed Martin’s goals at the show include building on the company’s existing foundation in India by identifying additional strategic partners from across the country, to include companies of all sizes — large, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups. “For the past decade, we have supported the growth and development of India’s innovation and start-up ecosystem, and look forward to strengthening those partnerships to support the advancement of India’s defence industry well into the future,” Mr. Blair said.The F-21 fighter aircraft, which is on offer to the Indian Air Force, takes centre stage at Lockheed Martin’s display.





The F-21 demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment to delivering an advanced, scalable single-engine fighter to the Indian Air Force that also provides unrivalled industrial partnership opportunities ? for India, from India.Another prominent platform will be the MH-60R “Romeo” SEAHAWK helicopter, also on offer to the Indian Navy. The MH-60R is the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter and will bring vital anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region.Boosting Lockheed Martin’s presence at the show is the C-130J Super Hercules and the S-92® multi-role helicopter, both of which represent a strong legacy of partnership with India and the Indian defence industry. The Indian Air Force operates 12 C-130Js, using the tactical airlifter to go anywhere to do everything. India also is connected to the C-130J through Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, a joint venture, that has the distinction of being the single-global source of C-130J empennage assemblies included on all new Super Hercules aircraft. All C-130Js now built have major components manufactured in India.





On display will be the Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missile system. This versatile and effective one-man-portable and platform-employed anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system provides the capability to defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats on the modern battlefield. Using fire-and-forget technology, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, allowing soldiers to take cover or reposition.





Another highlight will be the Modernised Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS), the advanced electro-optical fire control system used by AH-64D/E Apache helicopter pilots for long-range precision engagement and pilot capabilities in a day, night and adverse-weather missions; and precision-guided munitions.Lockheed Martin has currently integrated more than 70 Indian suppliers including Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into our global supply chain. At the expo, the company representatives will seek to discuss partnership opportunities with Tier 1 suppliers and prospective Indian industry partners that strengthen India-U.S. defence industrial ties and “Make in India” opportunities.





As a part of its larger commitment to enhance the growth and development of India’s innovation, Lockheed Martin has sponsored and supported the India Innovation Growth Program (IIGP) since 2007 with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. In 2019, the company established Memorandums of Understanding with three Indian startups - Terero Mobility, Sastra Robotics, and NoPo Nanotechnologies integrating them in Lockheed Martin’s global supply chain, contributing to the evolution of both the Indian and global aerospace and defence industry.







