Srinagar: A local terrorist was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday, police said.





Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area following information about the presence of militants there, they said.





A gunfight broke out after the lone terrorist opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, resulting in the killing of the ultra.





The slain terrorist has been identified as Adil Ahmed, a resident of Budgam. His group affiliation was not immediately known.







