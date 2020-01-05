

The rapidly evolving technology is challenging the traditional norms of technology assessment and forecasting. Today India is emerging as the nation of Startups and the pace of innovation is such that, the modern-day technology needs to be evaluated and it’s future potential ascertained with unimaginable immediacy.





Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in 2014, DRDO country’s premier research organisation has identified five technology areas for challenging research opportunities that would empower the youth. These included Artificial intelligence, Quantum technologies, Cognitive technologies, Asymmetric technologies and Smart materials for the laboratories.





For future game-changing technologies there has to be a concentrated effort to support both by intellectual capital as well as financial investments. “No longer can we wait to assess technology till maturity for implementation and then plan investment. Speed of assessment, rapid prototyping, the pace of evaluation and focused development is necessary for us to stay relevant within the field of new technologies” explained a DRDO official.





Among the five DRDO Young Scientists Labs (DYSL) dedicated to the country by Prime Minister Modi recently one of the labs has been designated to work designing and developing Quantum Computer using superconducting Qubits. This consistent with DRDO may perhaps be the first attempt from India to create a Quantum Computer using Superconducting Circuit based Qubit and can be hosted on a cloud platform for nation-wide access. This is expected to create major opportunities in developing indigenous Quantum Computing resources within the country and will be within easy reach of the people.





Another area identified is Semiconductor Quantum Dot based Qubit Fabrication, Control and Measurement. Semiconductor-based Qubits have shown the potential to bring in scalability within the development of Quantum processors like the major global technological revolution brought about by the development of silicon electronics of the past few decades.





Feasibility study and demonstration of Quantum entanglement and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG): Entanglement is the property by virtue of which two atomic/sub F atomic particles are highly correlated independent of their distances.







