



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s premier aerospace and defence manufacturer, is embarking on a landmark initiative to co-develop an advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in partnership with a leading global defence firm.





This strategic move aims to significantly enhance the LCH’s combat survivability and operational effectiveness, particularly in high-threat and high-altitude environments such as those encountered along India’s northern borders.





Strategic Rationale And Selection Process





HAL’s decision to pursue a co-development model reflects India’s broader ambition to transition from a defence technology importer to a co-creator and eventual exporter of sophisticated military systems.





The selection process for the international partner has drawn intense scrutiny from global defence circles due to its technological and strategic implications. HAL is currently evaluating proposals from several renowned defence companies, including Sweden’s SAAB, Italy’s Elettronica, Germany’s Hensoldt, and Israel’s Elbit Systems. Each contender brings extensive expertise in integrating advanced EW capabilities onto rotary-wing platforms, which is crucial for the LCH’s mission profile.





Key factors guiding HAL’s partner selection include:



