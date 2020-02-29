



ISRO on Friday shared photo of GISAT-1 between two halves of GSLV-F10's payload fairing.





Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Shar, Sriharikota.





The launch is tentatively scheduled on March 05, 2020, subject to weather conditions.





GISAT-1 will be India's first agile Earth observation satellite operating from geostationary orbit.





Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday shared a photo of GISAT-1 between two halves of GSLV-F10's payload fairing.





ISRO on Twitter wrote, "This picture shows GISAT-1 between two halves of GSLV-F10's payload fairing."





Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) will be India's first agile Earth observation satellite operating from Geostationary orbit. Launch at 1743 Hrs IST on March 5th by GSLV-F10.

Weighing about 2,268 kg, GISAT-1 is the first state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10.





Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) | Photo from ISRO's website





Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.





A four-metre diameter ogive-shaped (head of a projectile or the nose cone of a rocket) payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight.





This is the fourteenth flight of the GSLV.



