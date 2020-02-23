



SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested three indoctrinated youths who were about to join Hizbul Mujahideen from J&K’s Shopian district and a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist from J&K’s Budgam district on Friday.





A sizeable amount of arms and ammunition and other incriminating evidence were recovered from them, officials said. The three youths from Shopian’s Heff village — all in their early 20s — were apprehended by a joint team of Army’s 44 RR and CRPF’s 178 Bn from an orchard. “During interrogation, the trio revealed they were about to join Hizbul Mujahideen in a day or two. An AK-47 rifle, one pistol, some magazines of AK-47 and INSAS rifles, a round of AK-47 and several pouches were recovered from their possession,” said an official.





Their parents thanked the security forces for preventing their sons from taking up arms. In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police arrested a Jaish terrorist identified as Saqib Ahmad Lone. A resident of Khansahib’s Wager area, Lone was intercepted at a checkpoint set up in Khansahib based on intelligence inputs.





Incriminating material was also recovered from him, said a police spokesperson. As per police records, Lone was involved in assisting active Jaish terrorists operating in Khansahib area. “He also provided them with logistic support and shelter,” the spokesperson added.







