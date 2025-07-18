



India has welcomed and appreciated the United States’ decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) — a known proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) — as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).





This designation follows TRF’s claim of responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and is described as the deadliest civilian attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar publicly thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department for this move, describing it as a "strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation" and underlining India’s “zero tolerance for terrorism” policy.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement highlighting that this action aligns with global efforts to combat terrorism and demonstrates the deep cooperation between India and the United States on this front.





The Indian Embassy in the US expressed similar appreciation, noting that such designations reinforce the commitment of both nations to eliminate terrorist networks and ensure regional peace and security.





Following the Pahalgam attack, India adopted a series of strong diplomatic and policy measures, including downgrading ties with Pakistan, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and revoking visa services for Pakistani nationals.





The US decision to list TRF and its aliases under the FTO/SDGT designations is rooted in American laws governing counter-terrorism and reflects a unified, global approach to confronting terrorism, particularly that which targets civilians and undermines stability in the region.





Jaishankar further emphasised, both in international forums and through diplomatic channels, that terrorism, separatism, and extremism are global challenges that require uncompromised and collective action — a sentiment echoed in the broader international response to the Pahalgam attack.





Based On ANI Report







