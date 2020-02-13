



DHARAMSHALA: Tibetans living in exile in various parts of the world with their global headquarters at Mcleodganj near here will mark their Tibetan independence day on February 13 (Thursday). They would hold peace march and talks in parts of this hill town on this day.





There are various groups, carrying on the Tibetan movement, are situated here with their chapters across the globe. They all would mark this occasion. Majorly, it is the Student for free Tibet (SFT) India which has announced the schedule of events for the day on Tuesday.





“Since 2013, February 13 is celebrated in various cities worldwide as Tibetan independence day. It is an important day to commemorate Tibet’s independent past and challenge China’s claim over Tibet” said Rinzin Choedon, the national director of SFT in a statement issued here.





In the coming days, Tibetan community will observe a three day holiday following their new year known as LOSAR. Usually, many international and national tourists arrive here to witness the activities but due to global scare on Coronavirus it is expected that the movement of visitors from outside will be less.







