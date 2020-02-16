



Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June 2018 and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being blacklisted. In the FATF review meeting, that was held in Beijing between 21-23 January, Pakistan had submitted a 125-page report that does not include 500 pages of annexures to show the steps that it had taken in the last six months to control terror financing





NEW DELHI: Pakistan will continue to be in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List in foreseeable future despite efforts by the Imran Khan government to censure and jail JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed ahead of FATF plenary in Paris from Sunday.





ET has learnt that Islamabad is unlikely to get any reprieve from any Western or Asian member states of FATF minus China, Malaysia and Turkey. 12 out of 39 votes in FATF are required to move out of Grey List and it is highly unlikely for Pakistan to manage that support in foreseeable future and Islamabad may find it difficult to get reprieve from the Grey List over the next two-three years, Western diplomatic sources told ET.





When the FATF had released the Mutual Evaluation Report of Pakistan in October last year, it had emerged that Pakistan had failed to take enough action to stop terror financing in the country which headquarters groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Haqqani network and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





Pakistan at that time was awarded the classification of “significant deficiencies” on both the parameters of “effectiveness ratings” and “technical compliance ratings”. Of the 11 parameters that constitute the “Effectiveness ratings”, that shows how the country has performed while dealing with money laundering and combating the financing of terror, Pakistan had got “low” rating in 10 of the 11 parameters, while it got “moderate” for “international cooperation”.







