



India’s Extended Trajectory-Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM) is the first indigenous weapon able to maintain Mach8 flight for more than 1,000km, carry a 2,000kg nuclear or conventional payload and manoeuvre throughout its path—capabilities that collectively overwhelm all current regional air- and missile-defence architectures.





The system, developed under DRDO’s classified Project Vishnu, vaults India into the restricted club of states with operational hypersonic strike reach, alters crisis-stability calculations vis-à-vis China and Pakistan and signals the arrival of an Indian industrial base able to design, build and sustain ultra-high-speed propulsion technologies.





The following in-depth report analyses every facet of ET-LDHCM—technical, industrial, doctrinal and geopolitical—while contrasting it with legacy Indian missiles, peer hypersonic systems abroad and the interception limits of advanced air-defence networks such as S-400, S-500, HQ-19 and Iron Dome.





Hypersonic Flight: Context And Definitions





Hypersonic weapons fly at speeds above Mach5(>6,173km/h) while retaining the ability to manoeuvre unpredictably within the atmosphere. Two primary architectures dominate:





Boost-glide vehicles (BGVs) that ride a ballistic booster and then skip-glide to target;





Air-breathing hypersonic cruise missiles (HCMs) that use scramjet propulsion throughout most of flight.





ET-LDHCM belongs to the latter class, relying on a scramjet tested to1,000s endurance in November2024. By remaining within denser layers of the atmosphere at altitudes15-30km, it combines radar-horizon concealment with dynamic course corrections, shrinking defender reaction times to under60seconds for a1,000km shot.





Core Specifications of ET-LDHCM





Parameter ET-LDHCM Peak speed Mach 8 (~11,000km/h) Strike radius 1,500km (land/sea/air launch) Payload mass 1,000-2,000kg conventional or nuclear Engine Kerolox scramjet; 1,000-sec ground run Operating altitude 15-30km low-level cruise Thermal limit 2,000°C skin temp with oxidation-resistant coating Platforms Road-mobile TEL, Su-30MKI, future P-75I SSK Guidance Ring-laser-gyro INS, NavIC/GPS/GLONASS hybrid, terminal AESA seeker





Unlike ballistic Agni missiles or supersonic BrahMos, ET-LDHCM never leaves the atmosphere, thereby bypassing exo-atmospheric intercept layers and exploiting radar shadow zones created by Earth curvature at low elevation angles.





Project Vishnu: India’s Twelve-Weapon Hypersonic Portfolio





The ET-LDHCM is flagship among a12-system roadmap that also includes:





A1,000km Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRAShM) tested November2024; A2,500km hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) slated for trials2027; Two specialised interceptors for anti-hypersonic defence by2031.





Project Vishnu integrates over135Indian MSMEs supplying high-entropy alloys, carbon-carbon composites and ceramic-matrix coatings, reducing foreign content below12% per DRDO’s 2025 cost sheet.





Breakthrough Propulsion: The 1,000-Second Scramjet Test





During ground run at DRDL’s hypersonic facility on12 Nov 2024, the kerosene-fired scramjet sustained combustion for1,000s at inlet Mach2.5 and exit Mach8, producing net thrust22% above BrahMos ramjet benchmarks. Oxidiser mass was eliminated by using atmospheric oxygen, slashing propellant weight by44% and enabling a heavier warhead or extra range within the14m-long airframe.





Comparing ET-LDHCM With India’s Legacy Missiles





Attribute ET-LDHCM BrahMos Block-III Agni-5 MIRV (Divyastra) HSTDV Tech Demo Speed Mach8 Mach3.5 Mach24 boost peak Mach6 during22s glide Range 1,500km 450-800km 5,000-8,000km 2,000km (concept) Propulsion Scramjet Ramjet Solid-fuel rockets Scramjet Flight path Atmos-hugging, manoeuvring Sea-skimming or pop-up Lofted ballistic then re-entry Boost-glide test only Intercept difficulty Extremely high (unpredictable) Moderate (predictable terminal dive) High exo-atmospheric intercept possible Prototype phase





Global Peer Benchmark





System Country Class Speed Max Range Guidance/Warhead In-service status ET-LDHCM India Scramjet HCM Mach8 1,500km INS+NavIC+AESA; 2,000kg Dev flight tests2026-29 Zircon-3M22 Russia Scramjet HCM Mach9 1,000-1,500km Active radar; 300-400kg Deployed on Yasen-M subs2025 DF-17/DF-ZF China Boost-glide Mach5-10 1,800-2,500km MaRV; 500kg Operational2019 AGM-183A ARRW USA Boost-glide Mach5+ (>6,000km/h) ~1,600km Tungsten kinetic Procurement FY2026 HSTDV follow-on India Scramjet tech base Mach6 TBD Data-gathering R&D





Why ET-LDHCM Outruns Today’s Flagship Air-Defence Shields





Defence System Operator Max Intercept Speed Engagement Altitude Designed Threat Set Sufficiency vs ET-LDHCM S-400(40N6) Russia/India Mach14 30km ceiling Aircraft, SRBM Marginal; radar horizon limits at Mach8 low-level flight S-500(77N6-N1) Russia 7km/s(~Mach20) 180-200km ICBM, HGV (unproven) Not fielded in India; no sea-level radar nets HQ-19 China Up to Mach15 re-entry 150-200km MRBM, limited HGV Leaves low-altitude window uncovered; limited numbers Iron Dome (Tamir) Israel Mach2.2 <10km td=""> Rockets, drones Unable to track Mach8 target Arrow-3 Israel >Mach9 Exo-atmospheric Ballistic missiles Above ET-LDHCM cruise layer; blind below35km THAAD USA allies Mach8.24 equivalent 150km MRBM Intercept zone too high, radar coverage gaps





ET-LDHCM’s1-3km flight altitude places it under strategic-range radars yet above most point-defence guns, exploiting the “defence desert” where line-of-sight sensors cannot reacquire the missile until it is20-25km from target—<10seconds at Mach8.





Strategic Reverberations In South Asia





China





A2/AD Penetration – The missile’s flight profile bypasses static S-400/500 arrays around PLA Rocket Force bases in Tibet and Xinjiang, enabling deep-strike options against logistic hubs at Golmud within6-7minutes from Leh valley TELs.





Carrier Deterrence – Air-launched ET-LDHCM from Su-30MKI provides a1,500km anti-ship bubble that covers PLAN carrier egress lanes in the South China Sea, compressing Chinese task-force reaction time below90seconds.





Pakistan





Command-And-Control Vulnerability – Flight time from Jodhpur to Pindi GHQ falls to under180seconds, crippling decision-loops designed around8-10minute Agni arrivals.





HQ-9B Overmatch – Pakistan’s present HQ-9B (Mach6 intercept) cannot defeat a cross-range weaving Mach8 HCM that appears on radar inside70km.





Arms-Race Triggers – Islamabad’s reported interest in Chinese HQ-19 and DF-17 shows early hedging behaviour to restore deterrence.





Doctrinal Evolution And Escalation Risks





ET-LDHCM introduces a “disarming first-strike” temptation, challenging India’s No-First-Use commitment if early warning times collapse for adversaries. Adoption of permissive action links, pre-delegation locks and confidence-building notification regimes akin to the India-Pakistan ballistic-missile pre-test pact are recommended to curb miscalculation.





Future Outlook: Glide Vehicles And Defence Counter-Systems





DRDO plans a1.2GW solid-fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) for a Mach10,2,500km next-gen variant by2032.





On the defensive side, India’s Project Akash-TEJAS (A-T) envisions a hit-to-kill Exo-Endo interceptor capable of5km/s closing speed, radar cued by the new Uttam L-band phased array network.





Conclusion





The ET-LDHCM’s combination of scramjet propulsion, manoeuvrability and platform agnosticism compresses adversary response time to single-digit seconds, thereby neutralising even the most advanced layered air-defence systems fielded today.





More than a technological triumph, it represents the maturation of an indigenous innovation ecosystem and a decisive shift in Asia’s strategic calculus. How neighbours adapt—through arms-race acceleration, cooperative security frameworks or arms-control initiatives—will define the region’s stability for the next quarter-century.





