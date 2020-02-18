



Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies is a company that provides Aerospace, Defence and Homeland Security systems solutions. The company is working on radars and electro-optical systems and is going to invest in infrastructure. In the coming years, the company wants to get into rockets and bombs. It will enter into collaborations with other companies with each partner to play a specific role. VEM is talking to the Indian Air Force currently for these new products and could be serving the other wings of Defence too in future.





The company had displayed an advanced fighter jet concept at the DefExpo 2020 and plan to become an exclusive supplier of modern aircraft solutions both for the IAF and civilian operators. The ambitious plan was revealed by Mr. Venkat Raj, Managing Director of VEM Technologies at the recently concluded defence exposition. However, it was not revealed the type of aircraft the company is planning to build.





VEM currently has a turnover of Rs 350 crore and is currently working with the world’s best and biggest companies such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing and more are getting added. These companies are looking for Indian companies who can support their activities. It operates two manufacturing facilities (Bachupally and Shamshabad) in Hyderabad as well as a research and development centre.





The company has been building components as per specifications for all major categories of missiles. The in-house infrastructure caters to the systems integration and medium to large section level integration activities. The company is taking up augmentation with the sensitive material integration and testing facilities for missiles, bombs and rocket verticals.





