



GUWAHATI: Assam government on Tuesday declared the entire state as “disturbed area” for six more months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 on the grounds that armed outfits may lure youths opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 into joining their groups.





“A review of the latest law and order situation in the entire state of Assam in the past six months indicates the presence of extremist elements in certain parts of the state even though some of the extremists groups has surrendered en masse, and the armed outfits may attempt to exploit the law and order situation that may arouse due to Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 passed by Parliament of India on 11th December, 2019 and attempt to lure misguided youths into its fold,” the government order stated.





“Therefore, as per power conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces ( Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Government of Assam has declared the entire State of Assam as “Disturb Area” up-to 6 (Six) months beyond 28-02-2020, unless withdrawn earlier,” it added.





The act was first imposed in Assam in 1990, by ministry of home affairs when the state had witnessed large scale violence by ULFA. In 2017 centre transferred its power to the state government to decide on further extension of the imposition of the act in the state.







