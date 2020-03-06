



The Indian Army has been retaliating and giving a befitting reply after the enemy side’s attempt to target the civilian and defence personnel





Pakistan has been using such tactics in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector to push in terrorists across the Line of Control into in the Indian Territory.





According to sources, this exchange of artillery between the two sides took place in the third week of February when the enemy country was pushing in terrorist through the LoC.





Earlier this week, on March 3, Pakistan again attempted to infiltrate in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. “Again, the Indian Army fired around 90 minutes and there was no casualty,” sources said.





With the summer season coming, there will be attempts made by the Pakistan Army to infiltrate more terrorists in India. There are launch pads across the LoC which are used to send in terrorists and such attempts are being foiled successfully by the Indian Army.





What Is The Rocket Launcher Used By The Indian Army?





The indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launch (MBRL) system has the capability of moving with precision and can cause major damage and neutralise the enemies sitting on top of the mountains.





It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and it is for the Indian Army.







