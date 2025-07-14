



Kanpur-based MKU Limited has achieved a major milestone by securing a multi-year contract to supply over 200,000 advanced ballistic helmets to an undisclosed Southeast Asian country, marking one of the largest such deals in the region’s defence sector.





This contract, awarded after a rigorous and competitive selection process, is a significant endorsement of India’s growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and export.





The identity of the purchasing country remains confidential, but according to MKU officials, the end user is considered among the most stringent and technically demanding armed forces in Asia. The evaluation process saw MKU competing against established manufacturers from Europe, Southeast Asia, and India, underscoring the competitiveness of the selection.





MKU’s helmets, certified to the NIJ Level IIIA standard, were chosen for their lightweight construction, comfort, and proven reliability in field conditions. The contract includes specialised helmet configurations for paratrooper and airborne units, tailored to meet the specific operational needs of the client’s military forces. These features highlight MKU’s ability to customise solutions for demanding military applications.





Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director of MKU, emphasised that this deal reflects the growing global acceptance of Indian defence products and aligns with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, which aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports in the defence sector. The contract is seen as a strategic win, reinforcing India’s position as a reliable and cost-effective supplier of battlefield-tested military gear.





MKU is one of the few Indian defence firms with a proven export record in the ASEAN region.





The company has previously supplied:





Over 120,000 body armours Around 30,000 ballistic helmets More than 1,000 night vision devices





to armed forces and police organisations in countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines. MKU’s product portfolio, including the Kavro TAC-I-IIA integrated body armour system and advanced helmets like the Kavro ACH 115B and Kavro ACH 1027T, has attracted growing interest in Southeast Asia for their innovative features and operational advantages.





This contract is emblematic of a broader trend: Indian defence firms are increasingly winning competitive international bids, particularly in Southeast Asia, where countries are modernising their militaries amid evolving regional security dynamics. By choosing an Indian supplier over traditional Western manufacturers, the unnamed Southeast Asian nation signals a rising confidence in India’s defence industrial base and its ability to deliver high-quality, mission-critical equipment.





MKU’s latest helmet contract not only strengthens India’s reputation in the global defence market but also supports the country’s strategic objectives of self-reliance and export-led growth in defence manufacturing.





Based On BharatShakti Report







