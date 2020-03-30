



New Delhi: Given the critical situation in India regarding coronavirus, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), part of ISRO has decided to put a hold on manufacture of rockets and instead focus on making ventilators, manufacturing of sanitisers, oxygen canisters and masks.





Based in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, the VSSC part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) makes the rockets that launches the Indian and foreign satellites. An official of the VSSC said that all the staff at the centre are safe and not affected by coronavirus.





“We are designing ventilators that are different from what is already there. We are designing ventilators that can be operated in a simple manner and when power supply is not there,” S Somanath, Director told IANS.





He said, as regards ventilators, the VSSC’s job is only to design and the manufacturing will be done by industries.





“We are making sanitisers for captive and also for use of others. We have made over 1,000 litres. Similarly, masks are made by employee societies,” he added.





Meanwhile, the employees have been asked to work from home and VSSC’s communication and computer systems are working well in a secure condition.





“Our communication and computer networks are safe and secure and those who can work from home are working from home while critical operations are taken care of by deploying necessary staff. Whenever needed, video conferencing is also held,” Somanath added.







