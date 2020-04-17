



Srinagar: The Cyber Police Kashmir today said that it is monitoring content that the users are uploading on social media sites and that those spreading fake messages shall be brought to book.





In a statement issued here, the police said that there have been a lot of reports of misusing of social media sites particularly Facebook, Twitter and Instagram besides other by the miscreants who are using fake and anonymous names.





”The Cyber Police Kashmir is monitoring all the profiles and the content being uploaded by the users. We at Cyber Police Station are also exploring the possibilities of invoking all the appropriate provisions of law available against such users,” the statement said.





The police said that the anonymity of the profiles of users was of no defence and “we can track them and bring them to face the law.”





Notwithstanding, awareness programme to the general public for use of social media have also been started by Cyber Police Station Kashmir, Zone, Srinagar to aware the general public for best use of social media.





The statement said that whenever any information with regard to misuse of social media is observed, a prompt response/action is to be made by the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone.





“One of the examples is that on 14.04.2020, a fake new was uploaded on Facebook wherein a morphed picture of Lalchowk Gantaghar Srinagar has been shown with a flag of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Immediately the FIR was registered, accused were identified and arrested under the provisions of law,” it said.





The police said that during the recent monitoring and patrolling of social media platforms viz. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Linkedin, there has been instances where some of the users were found posting “fake news, fake documents, incriminating / hateful posts and posts to glorify terrorists or promote terrorist’s ideologies by using fake identity.”





These kinds of posts, the Cyber Police said, not only destabilize the social fabric and disturb order in the society, “but also escalate terrorist activities.”





On the identification of such posts, it said, action under relevant sections of law was initiated and FIRs were registered at various Police Stations and Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone, Srinagar respectively.





So far 8 FIRs have been registered against such users in the different Police Stations of Kashmir Zone including Cyber Police Station Kashmir, Srinagar.







