



India has achieved a major milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing with the development of the Mounted Gun System (MGS), a cutting-edge truck-mounted howitzer that represents a quantum leap in artillery capability.





This revolutionary system integrates the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) onto a high-mobility 8x8 vehicle platform, creating what officials describe as a "destroyer on wheels" capable of delivering devastating firepower while maintaining exceptional mobility.





The MGS addresses a critical gap in India's artillery modernisation program, specifically targeting the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan (FARP) requirement for 814 mounted gun systems. This ambitious plan, conceived after the 1999 Kargil conflict, aims to procure 3,000-3,600 modern artillery pieces to replace ageing systems and enhance the Indian Army's firepower capabilities along contested borders.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





The MGS represents a technological marvel with specifications that place it among the world's most advanced mobile artillery systems. Weighing 30 tonnes, the system achieves remarkable mobility with a maximum speed of 90 km/h on roads and substantial cross-country capability. The 155mm/52-calibre gun delivers exceptional firepower with a maximum range of 45 kilometres using standard ammunition, with potential extension to 48 kilometres with specialised rounds.





The system's rapid deployment capability is particularly impressive, requiring only 80 seconds to transition from travel to firing mode and 85 seconds to relocate after firing. This "shoot-and-scoot" capability has become critical in modern warfare, as demonstrated during the Russia-Ukraine conflict where static artillery positions became vulnerable to counter-battery fire.





The MGS maintains a firing rate of six rounds per minute with a burst capability of three rounds in 30 seconds, ensuring sustained firepower during engagements. The system's bulletproof cabin accommodates a crew of seven, providing protection against small arms fire and artillery fragments while allowing fully protected operations in combat zones.





Indigenous Development And Manufacturing Excellence





The development of the MGS showcases India's growing prowess in defence manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative. Led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) through its Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahmednagar, the project achieved 85% indigenous content in its first prototype, with production versions expected to reach 95% indigenisation.





Bharat Forge Limited serves as the primary manufacturing partner under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DCPP) model, bringing together India's most advanced defence manufacturing capabilities. The company has established a dedicated defence manufacturing facility in Jejuri, near Pune, capable of producing one gun per day. This partnership represents a significant milestone as the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army.





Strategic Context And Operational Requirements





The MGS development comes at a crucial time when India faces increasing security challenges along its borders with China and Pakistan. Recent intelligence reports indicate that China has provided Pakistan with 81% of its military hardware over the past five years, including advanced artillery systems like the SH-15 howitzer. Pakistan has deployed these Chinese systems near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, creating an urgent need for India to modernise its artillery capabilities.





The system's design specifically addresses the diverse operational requirements of India's challenging terrain. The MGS can operate on gradients up to 20% and navigate through slushy and rough terrains, making it suitable for deployment along India's north-eastern, eastern, and western borders. Its elevation range of 70 degrees and 30-degree azimuth provides extensive targeting flexibility across varied geographical conditions.





Modern Warfare Adaptation And Technology Integration





The MGS incorporates lessons learned from contemporary conflicts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, where artillery accounts for approximately 80% of casualties on both sides. The conflict has demonstrated the critical importance of mobility in artillery operations, with counter-battery radar systems capable of instantly pinpointing static artillery positions.





The system features advanced fire control systems with automatic gun alignment and positioning, integrated ammunition handling mechanisms, and electromechanical stabilisers to manage recoil on uneven terrain. The all-electric drive system ensures higher reliability and reduces maintenance requirements compared to traditional hydraulic systems.





Economic Impact And Cost Effectiveness





The MGS offers significant economic advantages compared to foreign alternatives. At an estimated cost of ₹15 crore per system, it represents substantial savings compared to foreign systems costing ₹35-40 crore. This cost-effectiveness stems from the high level of indigenisation and domestic manufacturing capabilities developed over the project's duration.





The broader economic impact extends beyond individual unit costs. The ₹6,900 crore contract for 307 ATAGS systems, split between Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, has generated substantial employment opportunities and contributed to India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. The project aligns with India's vision of achieving self-reliance in defence production while developing export capabilities.





Integration With India's Artillery Modernisation Program





The MGS forms a crucial component of India's comprehensive artillery modernisation strategy, which includes multiple systems addressing different operational requirements. The ATAGS program has already secured contracts for 307 units worth ₹6,900 crore, with delivery expected over five years. The K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer program has delivered 100 units, with plans for an additional 100 units by 2025.





The Pinaka rocket system has seen its range extended from 40 km to 72 km, with plans to reach 120 km, positioning it as a formidable long-range strike capability. These systems collectively address the Indian Army's requirement for 3,000-3,600 modern artillery pieces under the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan.





Operational Deployment And Future Prospects





The MGS has successfully completed internal trials at Balasore and Pokhran, where it fired over 100 rounds demonstrating its operational effectiveness. The system now awaits comprehensive user trials across diverse terrains and weather conditions, independent of the ongoing competitive bidding process for 300 mounted gun systems.





The Indian Army's total requirement for mounted gun systems is estimated at 700-800 units, with potential for further expansion based on operational needs. The system's modular design allows for future upgrades and adaptations, including compatibility with NATO-standard ammunition and integration with advanced targeting systems.





Global Context And Export Potential





The MGS positions India among a select group of nations capable of manufacturing and deploying advanced mounted gun systems. The system's capabilities compare favourably with established platforms like the French Caesar and Swedish Archer, while offering significant cost advantages. India has already begun exporting ATAGS systems to friendly nations like Armenia, demonstrating the global market potential.





The system's development reflects India's broader strategic objective of reducing dependence on foreign defence equipment while building domestic capabilities that can compete in international markets. The 95% indigenisation target ensures that India maintains control over critical defence technologies while developing export opportunities.





Conclusion





India's "Destroyer on Wheels" represents more than just a new artillery system; it embodies the nation's transformation into a major defence manufacturing power. The MGS combines cutting-edge technology, indigenous innovation, and strategic vision to create a system that addresses India's immediate security needs while establishing foundations for long-term military modernisation.





The system's rapid deployment capability, exceptional firepower, and cost-effectiveness make it a formidable addition to India's defence arsenal. As the Indian Army prepares for comprehensive trials and eventual deployment, the MGS stands as a testament to India's growing capabilities in developing world-class defence systems that can compete with the best available globally.





The successful development and deployment of the MGS will significantly enhance India's artillery capabilities along its contested borders, providing commanders with a flexible, survivable, and lethal system capable of delivering decisive firepower in modern warfare scenarios. This achievement marks a crucial milestone in India's journey toward defence self-reliance and positions the nation as a serious competitor in the global defence market.





IDN (With Inputs From ET News)







