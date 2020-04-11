



Security forces arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said in Srinagar on Thursday.





A cordon and search operation was launched around Shimlaran Nallah in Chandoosa area of Baramulla late on Wednesday following information about presence of militants there, police officials said.





"During search operation, one JeM militant -- Bashir Ahmad Beigh -- was apprehended along with one AK-47 rifle and some ammunition," they said.





A case has been registered in the local police station in this regard.







