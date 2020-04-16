



The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland





New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has pulled funding for the World Health Organisation while alleging that the UN agency is responsible for the economic chaos and thousands of deaths caused by the pandemic. The US is one of the founding members of the organisation.





India has expressed discontentment over US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze funds for the World Health Organisation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. India has indicated that now is not the right time for such a move.





"At present, our efforts and attention are fully focused on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the world has addressed this crisis, we can revisit this question", said sources in the Indian government.





The world has currently recorded 1,996,691 positive COVID-19 cases. Some 1,27,590 have died and another 5,00,717 have been cured across the globe, as per John Hopkins University.





The US has 609,685 positive cases and has failed to contain the spread of the virus, leading to massive lockdowns across the country, resulting in economic losses.





On Tuesday, during a White House press conference, Trump claimed that the WHO had "parroted" false claims about COVID-19, such as that it was not communicable. He alleged that the UN agency failed to report accurately due its reliance on China.





Blaming the WHO for not doing its job, Trump said the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very few deaths. He said thousands of lives could have been saved, if not for "their mistakes".





The US president has promised a "very thorough" investigation into the WHO for being "China-Centric" in 60 to 90 days.







