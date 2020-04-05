



China had asked Pak to open the border between the two countries for one day on Friday so that medical supplies to fight coronavirus pandemic could be sent





Pakistan's 'all-weather friend' China had promised to send top-quality N-95 masks to the country affected by Coronavirus. However, later turned out to be made from underwear, a Pakistani news channel reported.





In a bizarre incident, China that had promised medical aid to its ally duped Pakistan by sending masks made out of underwear. Reporting the news, the anchor of the Pakistani channel said, "China ne Chuna Laga Diya" (China conned us) and further notified that the Sindh provincial government sent the masks to hospitals without checking.





China Sought Opening of Border With Pak



China had asked Pakistan to open the border between the two countries for one day on Friday so that medical supplies to fight coronavirus pandemic could be transported into the country, according to a media report. The Chinese embassy in a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the governor of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China would like to donate a batch of medical materials to Gilgit-Baltistan, the Dawn reported.





According to the letter, the governor had donated 200,000 ordinary face masks, 2,000 N-95 face masks, five ventilators, 2,000 testing kits and 2,000 medical protective clothes mainly used by doctors and paramedics to fight with the virus, which originated in China late last year.





Pakistan on Saturday morning reported 2,686 cases. The Pakistani Army has urged its citizens to be indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. It was reported that the largest province of Punjab registered 920, Sindh 783, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 311, Baluchistan 169, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 190, Islamabad 68 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 9 Coronavirus cases.







