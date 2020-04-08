Superstar Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-CARES Fund







T-Series MD Bhushan Kuman donated Rs 11 crore to the PM-CARES Fund as he said it was “extremely important to do all we can to help”. In addition, he donated to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund as well.









“Jaan hai toh jahaan hai” (The world is alive if you are), said Akshay Kumar as he committed himself to “save lives”. The Bollywood actor donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund. “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes,” he tweeted.









Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak on Sunday announced to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. The bank will also donate an additional Rs 25 crore to the fund. “It is time to protect Lives and Livelihood,” he tweeted









The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pledged to donate Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES “with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations”. It is “committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity,” it said.









JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal has said that the group was continuously evaluating the situation. He said it was committed to assist the government in all ways possible to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The company donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.









On April 3, the company declared on LinkedIn that the Adani Foundation had contributed Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES. Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Gujarat CM-Relief Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra CM- Relief Fund as well.









On April 4, Radhakrishan Damani - the promoter of Avenue Supermarts that owns D-Mart - donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. It also contributed another Rs 55 crore towards various state relief funds. Damani made the donation through group company Bright Star Investments.









On April 3, Aditya Birla Group contributed Rs 400 crore to the PM-Cares Fund as a part of its overall commitment of Rs 500 crore. In partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it also activated a 100-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospitals in Mumbai. Among other measures, the company also earmarked 200 beds in cities like Ujjain, Pune, Hazaribagh and Rayagada.









On March 31, the company announced on Twitter that it was making a “humble contribution” of Rs 500 crore. “As always, we remain fully committed and united in the support to the nation,” it said . Tata Group, in collaboration with Tata Trusts, has pledged Rs 1,500 crore for the cause.









On March 30, Reliance Industries was one of the earliest biggies to come forward and contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. It announced Rs 500 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund in addition to its multi-pronged on-the-ground fight against COVID-19. In addition, it announced Rs 5 crore each to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund. The company is setting up a 100-bed hospital for coronavirus patients, and has been manufacturing one lakh masks each day. It has also been providing PPE protective gears and food for those in need.







