



The Navy announced Friday that it has accepted delivery of the multi-mission surface combatant USS Zumwalt





According to the service, the Zumwalt will now join the U.S. Pacific Fleet battle force and remain assigned to Surface Development Squadron One for at-sea testing.





"Delivery is an important milestone for the Navy, as DDG 1000 continues more advanced at-sea testing of the Zumwalt combat system," said Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships.





"The combat test team, consisting of the DDG 1000 sailors, Raytheon engineers, and Navy field activity teams, have worked diligently to get USS Zumwalt ready for more complex, multi-mission at-sea testing. I am excited to begin demonstrating the performance of this incredible ship," Smith said.





The 610-foot Zumwalt, which was commissioned in 2013 and left port for its first operational deployment in 2019, is the first ship of the Zumwalt-class destroyers. Just three of the vessels were commissioned before the Zumwalt program was cancelled in 2018.





The USS Michael Monsoor is homeported in San Diego and undergoing combat systems activation, and the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson is under construction at General Dynamics' Bath Iron Works shipyard in Bath, Maine.







