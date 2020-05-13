PM Modi greeting Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during his official visit to India





As per sources, China is eyeing Bhutan as a part of its expansionist policy. It is being seen as an attempt to pose a threat to the Chicken's Neck corridor which is a narrow passage to the northeastern states. Sources informed Republic TV that there has been a concerted attempt to create a pro-China sentiment in Bhutan by brainwashing the youth. This comes in the wake of Chinese military helicopters flying close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area.





According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim. Earlier in 2017, India and China were engaged in a 73-day standoff in the Doklam tri-junction between India, China, and Bhutan which triggered fears of an escalation. However, both PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged diplomatically to end the standoff.





'China Has Been Acting In A Highly Irrational Manner'



Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this issue, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) contended that China had been behaving in a highly irrational manner since January 2020. He cited the military exercises carried out by China. According to him, this was a defensive reaction to the fact that the novel Coronavirus emerged from China.

Incidents of face-off and aggressive behaviour occur on LAC. Patrols disengage after local level interaction and dialogue. Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as boundary not resolved. Troops resolve mutually as per established protocols: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) stated, "Since January this year, China has been acting in a highly irrational manner. In January itself, it had started major exercises in the South China Sea. Then the PLA Air Force and PLA Navy carried out exercises off the coast of Taiwan in which they paraded their aircraft carrier battle group with two destroyers, two brigades, and a supply ship. You are aware that they sank a boat of the Vietnamese in the South China Sea. So, they have been acting extremely aggressive in a defensive reaction to the fact that the Coronavirus has spread from there."





Meanwhile, the Indian Army observed that incidents of aggressive behaviour do occur on the Line of Actual Control. However, it noted that such incidents are resolved after local level dialogue as per established protocols. It rejected the speculation pertaining to a face-off between Indian and Chinese Army personnel.







