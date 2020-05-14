



Speaking to ABP News, Chief of Army Staff General MM Narvane said that we must keep our eyes on our borders and formulate our plans accordingly. He informed that in Kashmir, there is a pattern: as summer approaches and snow melts, infiltration increases. Hence, the number of terror-related events see a spike.





General Narvane added that terror launchpads are active across the LoC but we have been able to conduct successful operations against terrorism in Kashmir.







