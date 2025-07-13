



South Korea’s ambitious domestic fighter jet project, the KF-21 Boramae, has reached a significant milestone in its journey toward international recognition and operational deployment. On June 26, 2025, the Commander of the Polish Air Force, Lieutenant General Ireneusz Nowak, took to the skies in the back seat of a two-seat KF-21 prototype during a visit to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) facilities in Sacheon.





This flight provided the Polish Air Force with invaluable first-hand experience of the KF-21’s capabilities, strengthening the growing defence ties between South Korea and Poland. Poland has already acquired 48 FA-50 light combat aircraft from South Korea, and its close examination of the KF-21 signals a strong interest in potentially procuring this advanced fighter to replace its ageing MiG-29 fleet.





The direct involvement of Polish leadership in flight testing underscores the depth of bilateral cooperation and Poland’s intent to modernize its air force with cutting-edge technology.





The following day marked a historic turning point for Indonesia, a co-developer of the KF-21 program. Colonel Ferrel Rigonald of the Indonesian Air Force became the first Indonesian officer to fly as an active pilot in the front seat of a KF-21, accompanied by South Korean test pilot Koh Hwi Seok in the rear seat.





The flight, lasting approximately one hour and involving various test manoeuvres, was celebrated by the Indonesian Ministry of Defence as a “historic turning point.” Indonesia’s participation in the project dates back to its inception in 2014, with a commitment to fund 20% of development costs.





Despite financial setbacks in 2018 and data leak allegations in 2024 that strained the partnership, the successful flight by an Indonesian pilot suggests a revitalization of cooperation. This renewed momentum was further solidified by a new agreement in June 2025, which reduced Indonesia’s financial contribution by two-thirds and limited technology transfer, paving the way for a more sustainable partnership.





The involvement of both Polish and Indonesian pilots in KF-21 flight testing demonstrates the aircraft’s transition from a developmental project to a credible operational platform. For South Korea, these international test flights are not only a testament to the KF-21’s growing maturity but also a strategic move to boost its export potential.





The rapid delivery of FA-50s to Poland within just 15 months has already established KAI’s reputation in the European market, and the company now aims to leverage this success to promote the KF-21 in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The direct participation of foreign air force leaders in flight testing serves as a powerful endorsement, enhancing the KF-21’s appeal to potential buyers worldwide.





The recent flights by Polish and Indonesian pilots mark a pivotal moment for the KF-21 Boramae program. These events highlight South Korea’s emergence as a significant player in the global defence industry, capable of delivering advanced, export-ready fighter aircraft.





The strengthened partnerships with Poland and Indonesia, combined with the KF-21’s demonstrated operational capabilities, signal a new chapter for South Korea’s defence sector and its ambitions on the world stage.





