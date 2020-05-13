



Showcased during 34th Raising Day of National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, these attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) also called drones are a result of the very success of Make in India initiative.





The team from startup company Vinveli, led by Gokul Anandayuvaraj has created this UAV after advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This a result of closely working with India’s premier counter-terrorism force NSG to understand the requirements of it’s commandos and developing an indigenous UAV.





Where most companies are focused on making UAVs with cameras for surveillance, this Made in India UAV called Vero is remotely piloted, equipped with two 38 mm grenades that are capable of being remotely fired mid-air. The UAV has two cameras that allow for the operator to conduct surveillance and locate the target. It can function in below zero degree to positive forty degrees. The UAV is designed to be used in extreme and high-altitude conditions.





An advance version of this UAV is packed with even more firepower with capacity of firing lethal 40mm grenades. Another variant is capable of carrying several kilograms of High Explosive IEDs, transporting supplies such as ammunition, food, etc. It can also be used to carry and deliver lifesaving medicines or first aid kits. Several special forces units are equipped with these UAVs for use in operations.





The company is a registered DIPP startup and is one of the gems that the DIPP initiatives has produced. The company’s chief innovator and director, Gokul, has filed for 2 patents on the critical technology used in these drones. Being on the forefront of research and development of these weaponized systems, the Vero UAV is one of a kind in the world.





As more and more startups develop cutting edge technology, adoption of these products and support for these companies by the government and defence forces will pave way for more entrants into this field. Nurturing such companies shall make India not only self-sufficient, but will also enable India to be a defence exporter.







